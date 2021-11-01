Greater Chennai Corporation launches initiatives to raise awareness of breast cancer

Shining landmark: The Ripon Buildings was illuminated with pink lights to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Sunday.

Civic body has screened 1.17 lakh women for the disease in 2020-2021

The Ripon Buildings was lit up in pink on Sunday as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has screened 1.17 lakh women for breast cancer in 2020-2021 at its urban primary health centres and community health centres. Women over 30 years were screened at Corporation facilities. Biopsy was taken for 296 women, and among them, 105 turned out to be benign while 22 were malignant.

Zonal scheme

Under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme, nurses will screen 10 women every day. Women health volunteers will visit households and identify women at risk of cancer. Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zones successfully launched the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme in October. The scheme will be launched in the remaining 13 zones in November, officials said. In addition to the initiative by the civic body, private hospitals have also launched free screening for breast cancer. VS Hospitals joined hands with Karkinos Healthcare to strengthen the fight against breast cancer. This coalition will focus on efforts to help early detection, timely intervention and treatment of cases. An exclusive comprehensive cancer helpline number +91 9021 123 000 was launched by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in the presence of HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Member of Parliament Dhayanidhi Maran and MLA J.J. Ebenezer. The free screening camps were organised by Billroth Hospitals in Corporation schools in areas such as Kolathur.

A mobile ultrasound mammography van was sent by Billroth Hospitals to 15 Assembly constituencies in the city for 15 days at various facilities of the civic body.