ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation launches campaign to encourage source segregation of household waste

January 13, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and his wife, Krithika Radhakrishnan handed over waste to conservancy workers, as a part of the campaign on source segregation and Bogi preparedness at his residence in Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with Urbaser Sumeet, the private contractor for waste management, will initiate a campaign promoting source segregation in Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and his wife, Krithika, led the initiative to prevent open dumping and waste burning, especially during Pongal and Bhogi festivities. He stressed the need for dedicated bins for wet, dry, and hazardous waste in every household, aligning with conservancy staff efforts managing roughly 6,000 tons of waste from around 80 lakh citizens daily. He mentioned that hazardous waste, such as used sanitary napkins, must be discarded in separate covers and not along with other garbage.

Ms. Radhakrishnan shared tips in ways to how to properly cut milk packets so the little bits don’t become a hassle while processing. “Pet owners must also understand the need for scooping and collecting their animals’ stools from the road while taking them for a walk,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple showcased their home waste segregation system with colour-coded bins and engaged with Urbaser Sumeet’s battery-operated vehicle driver. “People must understand that sharp items like pins, needles and glass may pose a risk for workers while handling waste. We encourage all residents to segregate waste at source. If we can do it, you can too,” the Commissioner said.

The campaign also advocated for a conscientious Bhogi celebration, discouraging the burning of harmful materials. Urbaser Sumeet’s CEO, General Manager, Zone 13 Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US