January 13, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with Urbaser Sumeet, the private contractor for waste management, will initiate a campaign promoting source segregation in Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and his wife, Krithika, led the initiative to prevent open dumping and waste burning, especially during Pongal and Bhogi festivities. He stressed the need for dedicated bins for wet, dry, and hazardous waste in every household, aligning with conservancy staff efforts managing roughly 6,000 tons of waste from around 80 lakh citizens daily. He mentioned that hazardous waste, such as used sanitary napkins, must be discarded in separate covers and not along with other garbage.

Ms. Radhakrishnan shared tips in ways to how to properly cut milk packets so the little bits don’t become a hassle while processing. “Pet owners must also understand the need for scooping and collecting their animals’ stools from the road while taking them for a walk,” she said.

The couple showcased their home waste segregation system with colour-coded bins and engaged with Urbaser Sumeet’s battery-operated vehicle driver. “People must understand that sharp items like pins, needles and glass may pose a risk for workers while handling waste. We encourage all residents to segregate waste at source. If we can do it, you can too,” the Commissioner said.

The campaign also advocated for a conscientious Bhogi celebration, discouraging the burning of harmful materials. Urbaser Sumeet’s CEO, General Manager, Zone 13 Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation officials were present.