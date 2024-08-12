Greater Chennai Corporation in talks with Meta to integrate complaint system with WhatsApp

“Public Grievances Redressal (PGR) acknowledgement will be sent to the complainant through WhatsApp soon,” said the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner on X (formerly Twitter) recently.

Integration with Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc.,), the firm that owns and runs the messenger service WhatsApp, is under way, he said. There are three ways to register grievances with the Greater Chennai Corporation ‘Namma Chennai’ smart mobile app, online portal https://erp.chennaicorporation.gov.in/pgr/, and through the telephone complaint service 1913.

Earlier, the Corporation Commissioner said the staff strength of the 1913 system would be increased from 10 to 60. “Outbound calls to get feedback from the complainants will be initiated soon. Contact details will be masked,” he said. Further, complaints would be closed only after confirmation from higher authorities and the complainant that the issue has been resolved, he said.

Of the three complaint service systems, the 1913 system receives the highest number of complaints — an average of 300 to 500 complaints daily, according to sources in the civic body.