Greater Chennai Corporation identifies over 1,600 buildings with deviations from approved plan at the plinth level

April 12, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 1,649 buildings that have deviated from the approved plan during the inspection held at the plinth level in all 15 zones of the city.

Last year, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi issued a circular asking all assistant engineers, assistant executive engineers, and zonal executive engineers to visit the construction sites and identify unauthorised constructions and deviations and take action as per the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, based on the plinth-level inspection report.

The action-taken report against unauthorised and deviated construction in the 15 zones of the city will be accompanied with a plinth-level inspection report. The total number of planning permission applications sanctioned from January 1, 2022 to March 25, 2023 in the 15 zones of the city stands at 10,329. Perungudi zone has registered the largest number of planning permission applications. Madhavaram and Ambattur zones have registered more than 1,000 applications for construction of new buildings.

Officials have inspected all the buildings including 3,647 buildings that have been constructed as per the plan.

Madhavaram zone has the most number of such sites, with 264 buildings that have deviations at the plinth level. Tiruvottiyur zone has 16 buildings that have deviation at the plinth level, Manali 121, Tondiarpet 126, Royapuram 178, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 107, Ambattur 167, Anna Nagar 106, Teynampet 17, Kodambakkam 151, Valasaravakkam 70, Alandur 58, Adyar 42, Perungudi 108 and Sholinganallur 118.

The civic body has also warned that materials will be seized from construction sites for not complying with the notice. More than 1,600 sites have not complied with the notice and materials have been seized, officials said.