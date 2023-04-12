ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation identifies over 1,600 buildings with deviations from approved plan at the plinth level

April 12, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - CHENNAI

Last year, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi issued a circular asking officials to visit construction sites and identify unauthorised constructions and deviations and take action as per the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, based on plinth-level inspection report 

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation officials have inspected all the buildings including 3,647 buildings that have been constructed as per the plan.  | Photo Credit: PHOTOGRAPH USED FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 1,649 buildings that have deviated from the approved plan during the inspection held at the plinth level in all 15 zones of the city.

Last year, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi issued a circular asking all assistant engineers, assistant executive engineers, and zonal executive engineers to visit the construction sites and identify unauthorised constructions and deviations and take action as per the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, based on the plinth-level inspection report. 

The action-taken report against unauthorised and deviated construction in the 15 zones of the city will be accompanied with a plinth-level inspection report. The total number of planning permission applications sanctioned from January 1, 2022 to March 25, 2023 in the 15 zones of the city stands at 10,329. Perungudi zone has registered the largest number of planning permission applications. Madhavaram and Ambattur zones have registered more than 1,000 applications for construction of new buildings. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials have inspected all the buildings including 3,647 buildings that have been constructed as per the plan. 

Madhavaram zone has the most number of such sites, with 264 buildings that have deviations at the plinth level. Tiruvottiyur zone has 16 buildings that have deviation at the plinth level, Manali 121, Tondiarpet 126, Royapuram 178, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 107, Ambattur 167, Anna Nagar 106, Teynampet 17, Kodambakkam 151, Valasaravakkam 70, Alandur 58, Adyar 42, Perungudi 108 and Sholinganallur 118.

The civic body has also warned that materials will be seized from construction sites for not complying with the notice. More than 1,600 sites have not complied with the notice and materials have been seized, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US