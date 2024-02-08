ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation holds review meeting on gender clubs

February 08, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Chennai

Students report positive change in terms of more interaction among boys and girls in classes, equal distribution of classroom work, more involvement of girls in sports, such as football and cricket, more cross-gender friendships, among others

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) Gender and Policy Lab organised a review meeting of the gender clubs conducted throughout the last academic year for schools run by the civic body. The clubs were held at a private school, according to the GCC.

The recently held review meeting with teachers and students was to assess and understand the programme’s success, gaps, and learnings for next year. Students reported positive change in terms of more interaction among boys and girls in classes, equal distribution of classroom work, more involvement of girls in sports, such as football and cricket, more cross-gender friendships, among others.

The meeting comes after three girls of a primary school in Chennai were allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted by a 29-year-old man in the terrace of a building in Thiruvanmiyur recently. He was arrested on February 2.

