Greater Chennai Corporation holds disaster preparedness workshop for persons with disabilities

The Integrated Urban Flood Management for the Chennai-Kosasthalaiyar Basin Project and Institutional Strengthening and Reform Consultant team participate

October 11, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Mayor R. Priya releasing pamphlets on safety measures for differently abled at workshop held on Monday. Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran and Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumar are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) inaugurated a disaster preparedness workshop for persons with disabilities at Amma Maligai on the Ripon Buildings premises on Monday.

The Integrated Urban Flood Management for the Chennai-Kosasthalaiyar Basin Project and Institutional Strengthening and Reform Consultant (ISRC) team participated. Over 100 persons with disabilities were taught about disaster preparedness and the do’s and don’ts during crises. J. Radhakrishnan, GCC Commissioner, R. Priya, Mayor, G.S. Sameeran, Joint Commissioner (Works), M. Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor, and other officials interacted with the representatives.

Ms. Priya said: “Disaster preparedness is crucial for the persons with disabilities. Follow official announcements, avoid rumours, and take necessary precautions during calamities. There are 169 relief centres available in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits.”

At the event, several associations mentioned that the Directorate for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities is creating a registry of persons with disabilities in the city that can be looked into by the civic body for taking localised measures.

Manikandan, a visually challenged person from Kundrathur in Kancheepuram district, called for the establishment of a dedicated helpline for persons with disabilities during a crisis. He pointed out that nearly 20 families with visually challenged members reside in the locality. “When we informed local authorities, they assured us that the storm-water drain work will be completed, but that hasn’t happened yet,” Mr. Manikandan said.

Blossom, a resident of Perambur whose grandchild is on the autism spectrum, said authorities and non-governmental organisations should raise awareness about disaster preparedness among individuals on the spectrum across all economic levels of society. According to a volunteer at the workshop, “A policy note prepared with suggestions will be submitted to the departments concerned for their reference.”

