ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation has sent over 5000 tonnes of baled plastics to Dalmia Cements in Ariyalur

April 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The plastics, termed refuse derived fuel (RDF), which can be used as an alternative to coal, is subjected to very high temperatures in the cement-making process, says official

The Hindu Bureau

The priority of the Corporation is reducing the amount of plastics dumped as legacy waste in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Between April 22, 2022 and March 23, 2023, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has sent 5,500 tonnes of baled plastics to the cement factory run by Dalmia Cement as part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two.

The priority of the Corporation, as both Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Chief Engineer, Solid Waste Management, N. Mahesan have said, is reducing the amount of plastics dumped as legacy waste in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi. The GCC handles all charges including transporting the baled plastics to the factory in Ariyalur.

Sanitary inspectors have been instructed to visit markets in the city and encourage the use of biodegradable carry bags or any alternatives to plastic bags. However, plastics remains in the system through food wrappers. “We have instructed animators, there is one in every ward, to send a message on the segregation of garbage,” said Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Waste is then sent to resource recovery centres (RRCs) which separate recyclable material that can generate revenue for the civic body. Currently, there are over 70 RRCs in the city. From these centres, plastics are put into baling machines and compressed into cuboidal blocks that are sent to cement factories.

Additionally, plastics are also removed by the biomining process at Perungudi. Therefore, cement factories receive plastics baled from fresh waste collected by the GCC and those already present in the dumpyard.

“These plastics, termed refuse derived fuel (RDF), which can be used as an alternative to coal, is subjected to very high temperatures in the cement-making process,” Mr. Mahesan said, and added that it was a method that reduced the dependence of natural resources in a scientific manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US