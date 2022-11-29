Greater Chennai Corporation has removed 449 km of unused cables: official

November 29, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Malavika Ramakrishnan

At Tuesday’s Council meeting, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi stated that the civic body had been clearing unused or unnecessary cables. He added that cables were being removed division by division on Saturdays in response to a councillor’s question.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Corporation official, 449 km of cables had been removed so far over 10 Saturdays in areas such as Injambakkam, Mogappair, Villivakkam, Adambakkam and Manali.

The councillors also demanded that a schedule on the removal of cables be shared with them so they would be involved in their ward’s progress. This project is part of Singara Chennai 2.0, which is aimed at beautifying the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US