Greater Chennai Corporation has removed 449 km of unused cables: official

November 29, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Malavika Ramakrishnan

At Tuesday’s Council meeting, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi stated that the civic body had been clearing unused or unnecessary cables. He added that cables were being removed division by division on Saturdays in response to a councillor’s question.

According to a Corporation official, 449 km of cables had been removed so far over 10 Saturdays in areas such as Injambakkam, Mogappair, Villivakkam, Adambakkam and Manali.

The councillors also demanded that a schedule on the removal of cables be shared with them so they would be involved in their ward’s progress. This project is part of Singara Chennai 2.0, which is aimed at beautifying the city.

