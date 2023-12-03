Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed 1,000 additional workers for disaster response, says Mayor R. Priya

December 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed 1,000 additional workers for two days to strengthen monsoon preparedness, City Mayor R. Priya said.

Speaking to mediapersons, she said the civic workers would focus on resolving civic issues reported in areas with water stagnation. “Heavy rain is expected on Sunday night. We have asked officials to evacuate residents in low-lying areas along canals. They will be taken to flood relief camps. We have distributed 1 lakh food packets for residents in low-lying areas,” Ms. Priya said.

“We have asked people not to venture out during the cyclone. If there is a necessity, police personnel will be stationed to prevent residents from coming out during the cyclone,” she said.

“Four teams, comprising 25 personnel from disaster response forces, have been sent to four areas of the city. The heavy rain started on November 29, but water drained in three to four hours. We have conducted medical camps at 114 locations on Saturday. Camps will be conducted at 70 locations on Monday,” the Mayor said.

“As many as 23,000 workers have been deployed in the city. More motors have been sent to flooded areas. We have removed a portion of the pathway for differently abled on Marina beach to prevent damage during the storm,” she added.