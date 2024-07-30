Corporation Council approves resolution proposing 35% biannual professional tax hike amid opposition

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council passed a resolution which proposed a 35% increase in biannual professional tax for salaried individuals during the general council meeting on Tuesday, despite resistance from councillors of Communist parties and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and the BJP.

In his first general council meeting as Commissioner, J. Kumaragurubaran mentioned that funds were needed to fulfill infrastructure requests, such as stormwater drains. He said the civic body cannot rely on external borrowings and must function self-sufficiently. Therefore, the move was required.

The revised rates are determined by the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023. The resolution will also propose to change the maximum rate is capped at ₹2,500 under Section 117 (B) (13) of the Act. Further, the section allows the council to revise professional tax rates every five years with an adjustment range of 25% to 35%, as mentioned in the resolution.

The proposal in resolution no. 37 includes four revised professional tax slab options ranging from a 25%-35% to increase ‘own source revenue’ of Corporation. The Standing Committee (Taxation and Finance), to establish a uniform tax rate across Tamil Nadu to facilitate trade, will suggest that the State approve the highest increment in charges - a 35% hike.

Professional tax is paid every six months to the government by deducting the amount corresponding to the monthly salary or average salary in six months - between March 31 to September 1 and September 1 to March 31.

The suggested half-yearly tax for those earning a monthly salary between ₹21,001 and ₹30,000 per month will increase from ₹135 to ₹180 if the State approves. Similarly, for incomes between ₹30,001 and ₹45,000 per month, the tax would rise from ₹315 to ₹430; between ₹45,001 and ₹60,000 per month it would be ₹930, up from ₹690. Notably, for those earning between ₹60,001 and ₹75,000 per month, the slab remains at ₹1,025. For incomes above ₹75,000 per month, the half-yearly tax would stay at ₹1,250.

Average Half-Yearly Income (In ₹) Professional Tax (as of March 31, 2018) (In ₹) Revised (from April 1, 2018) (In ₹) Proposed 35% Increase (In ₹) 21,001 – 30,000 100 135 180 30,001 – 45,000 235 315 430 45,001 – 60,000 510 690 930 60,001 – 75,000 760 1,025 1,025 (unchanged) Above 75,001 1,095 1,250 1,250 (unchanged)

Ward 4 Councillor R. Jayaraman of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) recommended increasing the slab for those earning above ₹60,001 instead and not for those earning over ₹30,001. “Many conservancy workers even earn this much, and a tax increase may not be feasible for their livelihood,” he said. Councillors of Ward 123 M. Saraswathi of CPI (M) and Ward 42 M. Renuka of CPI also expressed their opposition. The three council members staged a walkout while Mayor R.Priya passed the resolution to send the proposal to the State.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said, “The action of the Chennai Corporation, which has passed a resolution to increase the professional tax up to 35 per cent, is strongly condemned - the Tamil Nadu government should not accept the decision of the Chennai Corporation, which will affect individuals and private companies... I urge the Tamil Nadu government to reject the resolution passed in the Chennai Corporation Council meeting.”

