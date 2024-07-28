Greater Chennai Corporation gets approval to outsource maintenance of all public, community toilets

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has secured government approval to outsource the operation and maintenance (O&M) of all public and community toilets.

GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said 372 toilets were currently being tendered out on a trial basis. The civic body oversees public toilets at 853 locations across the city. In the first package, the design and accessibility of toilets at 372 locations will be upgraded, with the project expected to conclude by the end of October, he added.

“The arrangement includes a one-year contract for capital work and an eight-year contract for O&M. Over 50 of these facilities have recently been reopened following renovations. Bidding for outsourcing O&M for all toilets will commence soon. The completion of repairs and redesigns is anticipated to take six to eight months post-bidding,” he said.

S. Sundar, a dog catcher near Puzhal, reported that a public toilet near a crematorium has been locked for over six months. He said this was also the case in Saidapet, where the toilets were often poorly maintained. “We use the toilets at the zonal office or petrol bunks. Some of the Corporation toilets have been converted into paid toilets by individuals claiming to be affiliated with elected representatives. This practice has been going on for years,” he alleged.

A group of women conservancy workers from Royapuram zone have also highlighted poor maintenance in various toilets needing improvements in Permabur, Kolathur, and Anna Salai. Workers from Teynampet zone reported using public toilet facilities in government quarters after securing permission from the residents.

Mr. Kumaragurubaran said the GCC would undertake temporary repairs wherever deficiencies had been identified, as existing toilets could not be closed.

“The third-party contractor, as stipulated in the tender, will handle both minor and major repairs and will reconstruct toilets as necessary. All toilets will remain completely free of charge, and the third-party contractor will ensure no fees are imposed,” he added.