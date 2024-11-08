Greater Chennai Corporation gets administrative sanction to procure earth movers for waste collection and desilting

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has received administrative sanction from the State government for the procurement of 51 skid steer loaders, a type of earth movers commonly referred to as bobcats, at a total cost of ₹33.32 crore. The equipment is expected to be used in waste collection and desilting operations, targeting flood-prone zones.

The Government Order (G.O.), issued on Thursday, includes three years of operational and comprehensive maintenance support and allocates ₹12.75 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for equipment costs, with ₹20.57 crore drawn from the GCC’s revenue fund for maintenance.

Further, the GCC was instructed to complete the acquisition while adhering to standard procurement procedures. The final issuance of the order received the go-ahead from the Finance Department, which reviewed and sanctioned the financial allocations, as per the order document.

The Hindu in a recent report mentioned councillors’ concerns over monsoon preparedness, with waterways such as Otteri Nullah, Veerangal Odai, and Virugambakkam Canal still obstructed by garbage. At a recent council meeting, Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar and others warned that delays in acquiring desilting equipment could increase the risk of floods.

A senior official was quoted saying: “Anticipating the G.O. and to expedite the acquisition process, tenders for the bobcats were floated earlier this year without administrative sanction, which is not the usual procedure. There was no difficulty in finalising the tender, only technical glitches. The recent G.O acknowledges the GCC-floated tenders for the bobcats in February 2024, but the process faced multiple retendering rounds due to procedural issues.”

GCC Commissioner J. Kumaraguruban said the loaders would be brought into service at the earliest.

