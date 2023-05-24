ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation generates 665 tonnes of bio-CNG at its Chetpet plant

May 24, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 36,726 tonnes of wet waste collected from hotels and markets were utilised at the facility, which has a 100-tonne processing capacity

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspecting the bio-mining site at Perungudi dumpyard on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation has generated 665 tonnes of bio-compressed natural gas (bio-CNG) at its Chetpet plant by utilising waste collected from various areas.

According to a press release, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday inspected the facility developed at Chetpet after the demolition of the Central Asphalt Plant. The facility has the capacity to process 100 tonnes of waste. A total of 36,726 tonnes of wet waste collected from hotels and markets have been utilised to generate 665 tonnes of bio-CNG. The city generates 5,500 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also inspected the bio-mining site at the Perungudi dumpyard. Work on bio-mining of 34.02 lakh cubic metre of waste has been taken up in the 225 acres of land near the Pallikaranai marshland. He also inspected work on the recycling of construction and demolition debris in Perungudi, the release added.

