Greater Chennai Corporation extends validity of passes till May 17

The Greater Chennai Corporation has extended the validity of passes issued by it to May 17. But getting a pass remains a challenge for many residents in the city.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said validity of passes given to industries were extended to May 17.

According to a release, the validity of all essential services passes issued to attenders, caregivers and senior citizens have been extended till May 17. Similarly, passes given to medical shop workers, manufacturing companies,telecommunications, banks, bank-related workers, food products manufacturers have been extended to May 17. The passes for 670 companies and workers were issued till March 14. Their validity was extended to May 3 and then to May 17.

V. Sukumar Babu, former floor leader in the Corporation Council, said many residents had complained about the delay in getting the passes for caregivers. “Many senior citizens and their caregivers are unable to apply online. The system should be changed to facilitate issuance of passes without insisting on the online mode. Many residents are ready to give application for passes. They have requested the government to make the system simple to help senior citizens,” said Mr. Babu.

After the recent announcement pertaining to the change in the system of issuance of passes, residents have reported a delay in issuance of passes. Residents have requested a simpler system of the Corporation and other agencies to help senior citizens during the pandemic. Residents have requested the government to permit children of senior citizens to visit their home town in other districts to be with their parents.

Corporation officials said they had refused permission to children of senior citizens go to other districts because of the risk of COVID-19. “More than one lakh people in the city need passes. It will increase the risk to senior citizens. So we have not permitted passes for such persons. The idea is to reduce the number of persons who travel,” said an official.

According to estimates, less than 20% of the applications for passes are approved.