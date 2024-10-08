Greater Chennai Corporation evicts over 300 shops on Loop Road

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) proceeded with the eviction of over 300 shops on Loop Road near Marina beach on Monday following Madras High Court orders, despite mixed reactions from stakeholders and no police assistance. The vendors will be relocated to the newly constructed modern market complex in Pattinapakkam in the same locality. After the eviction is completed, the civic body plans to plant native plants and trees on the vacant spaces.

The new fish market complex, worth ₹14 crore, spans an area of 8088 sq.m and has 360 stalls, each measuring 2m x 1.5m, along with a dedicated space for fish cutting and an effluent treatment plant with a capacity of 40 kilolitres per day. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the facility on August 12.

J. Neelavathi, a vendor affected by the eviction, expressed concern over space constraints and alleged that new operational rules such as probable timings, rent, and maintenance fees of ₹50. “The beach historically belonged to the fishermen and vendors. Now, it no longer does,” she said. She drew attention to inadequate space for cleaning, sorting, and storage in the complex, which may affect her business and thereby her livelihood.

She suggested that better coordination between vendors and the GCC regarding open dumping could have resolved issues before it came down to eviction.

Another vendor, the wife of a fisherman living in the Loop Road housing board tenements, said she had not received a token even as she had been working there for several years, which could force her to return to selling fish on the beach. “With this job, women don’t have to depend on their husbands. Two weeks ago, tokens were issued, but some vendors received two or three tokens, which is unfair. All vendors should be surveyed, and tokens should be redistributed properly,” she added.

M. Amudha, a vendor for over 40 years, said even after receiving a token, she was prevented from setting up her stall due to disputes among vendors. “Officials need to address this issue,” she said.

‘Welcome move’

Meanwhile, several residents said the beach would be cleaner. A customer on Loop Road said although vendors could increase prices to cover rent, customers would still buy from the complex as long as the produce remained fresh and reliable. Some vendors setting up shop at the new complex said the availability of essential amenities, such as drinking water and toilets, was a welcome change.

A GCC official said the tokens were issued based on the enumeration done by the Fisheries Department in 2019-20. Those who began business six months ago were not given tokens, and the Corporation will look into what can be done, he added.

Another official from Teynampet zone confirmed that 90% of the 350 shops had been evicted by 6.30 p.m. on Monday, with full clearance expected by the end of the day. The official also reported that 40 truckloads (each roughly 3 tonnes) of waste, including polystyrene storage boxes and food waste, had been removed since the morning through Urbaser Sumeet, the private company to which the civic body has outsourced solid waste management.

In response to queries, a senior GCC official indicated that many details such as timings, cleaning spaces, and rent rates for the new stalls had been proposed but were subject to further deliberation with the Council and vendors.

