Greater Chennai Corporation develops skating park in Velachery

May 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Young skaters in Velachery and nearby localities, who usually practise on Station Service Road amid traffic, will now be able to practise in safety. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has developed a park-cum-skating rink on Bethel Avenue Main Road in Velachery. The skating rink-cum-park was developed at a cost of ₹45 lakh.

A senior official of Adyar zone said a vacant plot designated as an Open Space Reservation (OSR) land in VGP Selva Nagar, which had remained unused for several years, had been developed into a modern park with several play amenities for children. The highlight of the new park is the skating rink to help young skaters practise the sport in safety and without any hindrance.

The senior official of the civic body said the new park, measuring more than 18,500 sq.ft, would have a skating rink, paved pathway and various play equipment for children.

Rainwater harvesting

The civic body in addition to the new park has upgraded a park located on VGP Selva Nagar 2nd Main Road with a rainwater harvesting facility. The work has been carried out at a cost of ₹12 lakh.

The civic body official said VGP Selva Nagar had been prone to water stagnation during rainy season. While a stormwater drain network was constructed to prevent water stagnation and conserve rainwater flowing into Pallikaranai Marshland, the GCC also planned to construct a rainwater harvesting structure in the park. The rainwater harvesting structure in the park uses the sponge methodology, the civic official added.