 />
Greater Chennai Corporation delegates powers to expedite operation and maintenance of equipment, vehicles

These will be used for flood mitigation, health support, and waste management during this year’s Northeast monsoon. The move is expected to speed up cleaning of storm-water drains, lakes, and canals, and fogging, cattle raid, and stray dog control operations

Published - November 14, 2024 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to delegate powers to the ward committees and regional officials to expedite work related to the operation and maintenance of equipment and vehicles used for flood mitigation, health support, and waste management during this year’s Northeast monsoon.

The delegation of powers from the Mechanical Engineering Department and Solid Waste Management Department is expected to speed up cleaning of storm-water drains, lakes, and canals, and fogging, cattle raid, and stray dog control operations.

V. Rajan, chairman, Valasaravakkam Ward Committee, said owing to this, the regional officials would be able to better respond to complaints from residents. “It used to take a lot of time to do the work as the decision was taken by officials at headquarters. Now, the ward committee will be the competent authority, and the work will be done immediately. Once we receive a complaint from residents, we will give administrative sanction on the same day,” he said.

If the source of funding is the GCC, the ward committee will be the competent authority to issue administrative sanction for any operation and maintenance work related to the Mechanical Engineering and Solid Waste Management Departments with an estimate of up to ₹10 lakh.

While the Superintending Engineer of the three regions (north, central, and south) will be the competent authority to issue technical sanction for any operation and maintenance work with an estimate of over ₹10 lakh and up to ₹50 lakh, the Regional Deputy Commissioner will issue the administrative sanction. The Regional Superintending Engineer will also be the tender accepting authority for this.

Over the past few months, many amphibious equipment, vehicle-mounted garbage suction machines, and suction and jetting machines were not used in the wards and regions because of issues in operation and maintenance. This delegation of powers is expected to resolve such issues for better flood mitigation, monsoon preparedness, health support, tree pruning, streetlight maintenance, and solid waste management.

