Greater Chennai Corporation cracks down on unauthorised hoardings to prevent accidents during monsoon

October 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has removed 247 unauthorised hoardings in various zones of the city to prevent accidents due to the possible collapse of the structures this monsoon.

According to a press release, the GCC will initiate action against owners of buildings with unauthorised hoardings. The owners of private buildings have been asked to permit hoardings on their premises only after private advertising agencies get clearance from the civic body and adhere to the prescribed safety norms.

As part of northeast monsoon preparedness, the GCC has taken measures to remove unauthorised hoardings to prevent accidents. The risk of unauthorised hoardings collapsing is high during rain, owing to their weak supports. The civic body has also warned owners that they will be held responsible for any injury caused to pedestrians or motorists because of the collapse of unauthorised hoardings.

As many as 84 unauthorised hoardings were removed from Teynampet zone, 40 from Anna Nagar, 23 from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, 14 from Madhavaram, 16 from Adyar, and eight from Sholinganallur between September 21 and October 25, the release said.