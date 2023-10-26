HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greater Chennai Corporation cracks down on unauthorised hoardings to prevent accidents during monsoon

The civic body will initiate action against owners of buildings with such structures

October 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has removed 247 unauthorised hoardings in various zones of the city to prevent accidents due to the possible collapse of the structures this monsoon.

According to a press release, the GCC will initiate action against owners of buildings with unauthorised hoardings. The owners of private buildings have been asked to permit hoardings on their premises only after private advertising agencies get clearance from the civic body and adhere to the prescribed safety norms.

As part of northeast monsoon preparedness, the GCC has taken measures to remove unauthorised hoardings to prevent accidents. The risk of unauthorised hoardings collapsing is high during rain, owing to their weak supports. The civic body has also warned owners that they will be held responsible for any injury caused to pedestrians or motorists because of the collapse of unauthorised hoardings.

As many as 84 unauthorised hoardings were removed from Teynampet zone, 40 from Anna Nagar, 23 from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, 14 from Madhavaram, 16 from Adyar, and eight from Sholinganallur between September 21 and October 25, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.