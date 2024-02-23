Greater Chennai Corporation Council passes resolution allowing ads on street light poles

February 23, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to allow advertisements on street light poles to increase revenue.

A resolution passed by the Council at a general meeting on Thursday, February 22, read: “From the stakeholders’ meeting, it was known that usually a limited budget has been allocated for Out-of-Home (OOH) advertisements in Chennai with advertising agencies. To introduce and promote the new OOH opportunities in Chennai, a pilot project is essential.”

The Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) was ordered to be prepared for letting out advertisement rights on streetlight poles in Bus Route Roads (BRRs), parks, centre median and traffic islands within the GCC limits. The tender is now to be floated for the poles on BRRs.

The proposal includes four packages that group zones based on traffic density, proximity, potential advertisement area, revenue viability, and Regional Administrative Jurisdiction.

Packages Zones in the package Total Revenue to the Authority in crores (for 3 years) Package 1 1,2,3,4,5 ₹19.23 Package 2 6,9 ₹28.91 Package 3 (Pilot) 7,8,10 ₹26.79 Package 4 11,12,13,15 ₹19.68 Total ₹94.6

The third package in Zones VII (Ambattur), VIII (Anna Nagar) and X (Kodambakkam) will be the pilot project that will be studied for three months before tenders are called for the remaining packages.

The maximum size of the display can be 0.6 metres in length and 1 m in breadth, and the license fee per sq.m per year is ₹3,000, and the application fee per unit (once every three years) is ₹2,000, as per Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules-2023. With an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) or profitability factor of 40%, a revenue of ₹94.6 crore is expected to be gained from this for the GCC.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed a resolution to maximise the usage of existing assets in the Electrical Department, specifically, by installing advertisements on street light poles to increase revenue.

The size of the display and panel have been proposed in the… pic.twitter.com/8k9uYJMMIG — R Aishwaryaa (@AishRavi64) February 22, 2024

The frame around the panel has to be 3 cm wide, 5 cm deep and made of steel or aluminium panels, with a backing sheet of galvanised iron. “Advertising material to be made from fire retardant, low smoke and zero halogen material and comply with all Indian and international standards including norms specified in TNULB-2023.”

The GCC has also proposed design suggestions for parallel and adjoining ad displays in the resolution.