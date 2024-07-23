Greater Chennai Corporation completes cleaning 42 key bus route roads

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has completed the mass cleaning of 42 important bus route roads, easing both traffic and pedestrian movement in various zones of the city.

On Monday, the civic body deployed machinery and workers in large numbers to clean nine roads in Adyar zone, sweeping and wiping them clean. Debris dumped along roads were also cleared. Stretches such as Besant Avenue Road, covering 1.6 km, were cleaned with mechanical sweepers and conservancy workers.

Debris from other stretches, such as Mahatma Gandhi Road, Besant Nagar Second Avenue, Besant Nagar Third Avenue, Durgabai Deshmukh Road, Besant Nagar Seventh Avenue, South Avenue, Kamaraj Nagar Twelfth East Street, and Dr. DGS Dinakaran Salai, were also cleared.

In Anna Nagar zone, 120 workers, four mechanical sweepers, eight bobcats, and 16 lorries cleared debris and piles of garbage from stretches such as Anna Nagar Second Avenue and Anna Nagar Third Avenue on Monday.

In Tondiarpet zone, Erukkancheri High Road, Grand Northern Trunk Road, and Kamarajar Salai in Kodungaiyur were among roads cleared of debris and garbage on Monday. The work continued on Ennore High Road and Tondiarpet High Road on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, New Avadi Road, covering a length of 4.46 km, was cleared of debris, garbage, and encroachments. Corporation workers cleared Konnur High Road, Millers Road, Flowers Road, and Barnaby Road on Tuesday. The work will continue on Wednesday.

All the bus routes in the city will be cleared of garbage, debris, and encroachments by the end of this week, officials said.