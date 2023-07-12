Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner reviews status of infrastructure works

July 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan chaired a meeting to review ongoing work on stormwater drains, roads, parks and other developmental projects on Wednesday.

According to a release, work on the 379.6-km stormwater drain network, being at a cost of ₹1,481 crore, under various schemes is ongoing, and Mr. Radhakrishnan instructed officials to complete the work before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Work on 384 roads, measuring 64.7 km, is also in progress at a cost of ₹45 crore. Old roads have been completely milled and are being re-laid. Mr. Radhakrishnan has directed officials to being re-laying the roads as soon as the stormwater drain work is completed.

During the meeting, the Commissioner also instructed officials to speed up work on footpaths, parks and the planting of trees within and outside parks.

