Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner lauds Sneha for work on suicide prevention

September 10, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Sunday, September 10, 2023 said it is not a right decision to end one’s life as life is precious and life has to be lived to the fullest.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, while addressing the participants at the walkathon organised by Sneha, a suicide prevention centre that runs a helpline for those in distress, to observe World Suicide Prevention Day held on Sunday, said every year more than 1.80 lakh persons died by suicide in the country with Tamil Nadu witnessing nearly 50 to 100 deaths due to suicide daily due to lack of timely support and intervention. He said poor awareness was the reason among people forced to take extreme steps but Sneha has been playing a stellar role in offering unconditional emotional support through its volunteers.

He congratulated Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar for mentoring patients having suicidal tendencies by associating with several non-governmental organisations, to prevent suicides.

Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder trustee of Sneha, talking about the works done by Sneha since its launch 35 years ago said more than 1.50 lakh of distressed and depressed persons were advised from not taking the extreme step.

Nalli Kuppuswamy, president of Sneha, and WHO’s former chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan also spoke on the occasion.

Actor Siddharth flagged off the three-kilometre walkathon on the theme ‘Creating hope through action’ that was held at Olcott Memorial school in Besant Nagar, where hundreds of volunteers participated.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

