Greater Chennai Corporation comes to aid of migrant workers

As migrant labourers have gradually started leaving the city due to the lockdown, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has made arrangements to prevent any confusion like last year.

Ever since the complete lockdown began, the GCC has helped 900 guest workers reach their destinations safely.

After May 10, the migrant labourers started arriving at Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station to leave for their hometown as many shops and industries where they were working were shut. "Many of them had come with reserved tickets. Unlike last time, trains are available this year. So confusion is less. But I am not sure how it is going to be in the coming days, " said P.M. Vijay Bhaskaran, who along with friends Vimal and Younous, has been providing food to the workers at the central railway station.

Many migrants arrive at the station in the morning, hoping that some group will help them get a bus or train and help them reach their hometown. "We are a bit scared to stay back as getting food is a big issue. So many of us feel it is better to go home," said Dileep, a migrant worker at the station.

GCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanath Reddy said that 960 migrant workers were housed in five shelters and out of them 900 have gone back to their hometown. "We have formed a joint help centre — with police, GCC and labour department officials — to help the workers. If they have trains on the same day, we allow them to remain in the station. If they have tickets for any other day, we take them to the relief centre and provide the food and accommodation," he explained, adding that the GCC is prepared to handle the crowd.