Greater Chennai Corporation collects penalty of ₹4.88 lakh from owners of stray cattle

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 23, 2022 20:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Since October 1, the fine on stray cattle has been ₹2,000 for the first two days. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) seized 244 stray cows from the streets between 12 and 18 October and collected a total fine of ₹4.88 lakh from their owners. Since October 1, the fine on stray cattle has been ₹2,000 for the first two days. After which, if the owners do not collect their cattle, they would be liable to pay ₹200 per day as a maintenance charge. The seized animals are housed in municipal cattle sheds in Pudupet and Perambur. Cattle are released only when owners receive an affidavit from the Zonal Health Officer, the Assistant Veterinary Doctor, Health Inspector or the police inspector in whose jurisdiction the cow was caught. To distinguish cows that have been caught by the GCC, a tag is attached to their earlobes with a serial number to identify them. When a cow is caught for the third time, it is handed over to the Blue Cross Society and not the owner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app