Greater Chennai Corporation collects penalty of ₹4.88 lakh from owners of stray cattle

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) seized 244 stray cows from the streets between 12 and 18 October and collected a total fine of ₹4.88 lakh from their owners. Since October 1, the fine on stray cattle has been ₹2,000 for the first two days. After which, if the owners do not collect their cattle, they would be liable to pay ₹200 per day as a maintenance charge. The seized animals are housed in municipal cattle sheds in Pudupet and Perambur. Cattle are released only when owners receive an affidavit from the Zonal Health Officer, the Assistant Veterinary Doctor, Health Inspector or the police inspector in whose jurisdiction the cow was caught. To distinguish cows that have been caught by the GCC, a tag is attached to their earlobes with a serial number to identify them. When a cow is caught for the third time, it is handed over to the Blue Cross Society and not the owner.