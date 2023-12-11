Greater Chennai Corporation collects over 28,500 tonnes of waste in four days post-cyclone

December 11, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Over 20 heavy vehicles and 12 tippers were waiting to dispose of the waste collected from across the city at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) transfer station for waste near Kesava Pillai Park in Pulianthope on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after an inspection, Greater Corporation Commissioner (GCC) J. Radhakrishnan said: “We estimate it will take 72 hours from today [December 10] to clean all parts of the city. We will attempt to clear all garden waste [including fallen branches and trees] by December 11. People have also insisted on renovating transfer stations. We have taken into consideration their suggestions to improve this transfer station and control the spread of smell close to Perungudi and Kodungaiyur.”

“From December 6 to 9, the civic body collected 28,563 tonnes of waste, including 25,113 tonnes of garbage and 3,449 tonnes of garden waste. Multiple waste collection vehicles were used to collect the waste, which was then transported to dump yards in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. We have a sufficient number of collection vehicles to handle the task,” he stated.

According Mr. Radhakrishnan: “However, on the first day, attendance was low since several conservancy workers who come from a low-income sector had their homes damaged. As of December 10, 92% attendance was recorded, with 15,059 workers from the GCC and private agencies, and 4,181 drivers of battery-operated vehicles (BOV). Nearly 90% of BOV movement was noted. Since two BOV stations were submerged, which resulted in the use of two-tonne heavy vehicles to clear waste.”

A driver of a light motor vehicle (LMV) for garbage collection from Maduravoyal said: “There is excess waste in many areas. After the rain, we are usually provided tippers, but now, we have been allotted a two-tonne vehicle. As many as 12 LMVs and over 20 heavy motor vehicles have been waiting since afternoon. I have been here for half an hour, and the traffic is moving into the station faster now.”

Many workers do not have a way to change their attires, yet nearly 23,000 have been working round-the-clock on a war footing.

On asked why many workers not utilising safety gear citing discomfort, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena told The Hindu: “The Corporation has been insisting that they wear gloves while cleaning as it is essential for safety and health. If there is any issue of inconvenience for the workers in wearing them, the government will rectify it through other service providers for the gear.”

