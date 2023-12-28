Greater Chennai Corporation collecting data on parks that need cleaning and repairs

December 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is collecting data on parks that need to be cleaned and those that are being repaired, of the total 840 parks within its limits.

Following Cyclone Michaung, residents have complained of open spaces in their locality, specifically parks, needing cleaning and repairs. During the incessant rain, a large tree had fallen close to the Anna Nagar Tower Park, which allegedly damaged one of its compound wall. “Its pond also needs to be cleaned,” a resident said.

There was sewage water seeping into the Customs Colony Park close to Kottivakkam tank in Injambakkam when it was inundated earlier this month. “It is now home to reptiles and is, hence, unusable,” said Soni, 29, a resident in zone 15 (Sholinganallur). The Greater Chennai Corporation has taken up repairing work at this park.

Meanwhile, GCC has initiated work, including clearing weeds and trimming the plants and hedges, at Red Hills Road Park in zone 7 and in Rajiv Nagar Park in zone 14. Many parks, such as the one in Gandhi Nagar near the Adyar, which comes under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, have been restored and opened to the public. An official said the deadline for the park clean-up drive was December 30.

“The operation and maintenance of 582 parks has been outsourced. Inspection of parks is being carried out, and data collection of how many need work is ongoing,” the official said. The agencies and civic body workers will take up minor repairs, and an estimate will be prepared for any major rectifications, the official added.

