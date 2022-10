A total of 139 tonnes of garbage and 248 tonnes of debris were cleared

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday launched a mass cleaning drive in rivers, canals, nullahs, ponds and temple tanks ahead of the onset of the Northeast monsoon.

A total of 139 tonnes of garbage and 248 tonnes of debris were cleared from 141 waterbodies on Saturday. A fine amount of ₹19,000 was levied from those who illegally dumped debris in the waterbodies.