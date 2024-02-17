Greater Chennai Corporation Budget: Mayor reports completion of 25 announcements made in FY 2023-24, 51 underway

February 17, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Chennai

With the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Budget for the financial year 2024-25 fast approaching, the civic body claims it has progressed in completing 25 of the 83 announcements made by the Mayor in the earlier year and 51 others are under progress. Six more need to be taken up by the GCC.

As per data from Mayor R. Priya, school education had the major chunk - nine projects were completed, 17 are in progress and installation of Public Address System (PAS) for all Chennai Corporation schools, which was first announced - is yet to begin.

Under the Public Health Department, four projects, including handing Vector Control Kit to ‘malaria’ workers, are under process and four others have been completed.

As for the Stormwater Drain Department, the desilting of drains for a total cost of ₹55 crore was completed and the construction of the facility in the core and extended areas with funding from agencies is ongoing.

Placing sufficient CCTV cameras at Marina Beach, Anna Nagar Tower Park and alongside Adyar and Cooum rivers by the civic body’s Electrical Department is under progress.

Infrastructural announcements

Under Solid Waste Management, all five projects - new uniforms worth a total of ₹3.25 crore for 10,002 sanitary workers, pyrolysis plant and incinerator facility for non-degradable waste, labelling compactor bins for the public to discard wet and dry waste separately, clearing vacant lands of garbage and debris and ranking wards based on cleanliness - will soon be implemented, as per the information.

Further, the two announcements for the Bus Route Roads (BRR) Department are yet to be completed. The announcements involved laying roads under Singara Chennai 2.0 (452 internal roads worth Rs. 55.61 crore), Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (Turif) (1,335 BRRs worth ₹149.55 crore) and Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam (NSMT) (2,687 BRRs worth ₹327.63 crore); and raising 10,939 new street name boards.

Modernising the slaughterhouse in Perambur, revenue offices and health centres is yet to begin under the Buildings Department. Construction of 11 Primary Health Centres, the fish market in Besant Nagar under Singara Chennai 2.0 for ₹2.69 crore and a creche, indoor games room and cafeteria for children of employees under the GCC are under progress. According to the Mayor, two projects have been completed - gathering feedback from people on how to improve crematoriums and greening the vacant lands within crematorium premises.

