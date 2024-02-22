Greater Chennai Corporation Budget FY 2024-25 | Mayor announces 82 initiatives

February 22, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Chennai

From QR codes for tax assessment and licence renewal to call centre for maternity care, Mayor R. Priya announced 82 initiatives in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Budget for 2024-25 presented on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that 25 of the 82 announcements made in the previous year were fulfilled; work is in progress on 51 others; and six are to be taken up by the GCC.

“A special call centre for maternity-related issues will be set up by the GCC. It will employ five nurses who will identify mothers facing pregnancy complications in the 15 zones. Once a week, they will contact these mothers by phone, enquire about their health, and appropriately advice them if they exhibit symptoms related to maternity problems. If necessary, depending on the severity of the disease and the mothers’ needs, they will inform primary health centres and maternity centres to provide immediate treatment,” Ms. Priya said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major announcement related to infrastructure was the allocation of ₹404 crore to upgrade 4,750 roads and footpaths under schemes such as Nagarpura Salai Membattu Thittam.

Entry gates will be constructed on five main roads — ECR; OMR in Semmancherry; 651 Road in Meenambakkam; Mount Poonamallee Road near S.R.M.C Hospital; and GNT Road in Mariammal Nagar, Puzhal — at a cost of ₹15 crore where the Greater Chennai Corporation limits will begin, she said.

“A cold mix injection pothole repairing machine will be purchased at an estimated cost of ₹1.50 crore for carrying out patch work on damaged roads...,” she said.

Other key announcements include having in place a QR code system to apply for licences or renew them, and for property tax assessment; increase in salaries for staff from ₹1,907 crore to ₹2,046 crore; steps to revamp eight waterbodies in the GCC limits, at a cost of ₹10 crore, for increasing the storage and groundwater level; a mobile web app to know the location of GCC hospitals and public toilets nearby; setting up of ‘EmpowHER Gym’ for women in all 200 wards at a cost of ₹10 crore; a fund of ₹28.50 lakh for celebrating the annual day at 419 Corporation schools; and procurement of four 45-seater school buses at a cost of ₹1.16 crore.

Under the Greater Chennai Corporation Education Department, Gender Clubs are currently functioning at 92 middle, 38 high, and 32 higher secondary schools. At these schools, a new game-style learning programme, Thadaiyai Udai, would be introduced at a cost of ₹22.35 lakh, the Mayor said.

As many as 49 teachers are to be trained, and Gender Clubs would be introduced for Classes VIII and IX at the schools located in the extended areas. Music bands would perform during morning assembly sessions at the Corporation schools, the Mayor added.

It is to be seen if traditional instruments of Tamil Nadu would be included in the performances.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.