Greater Chennai Corporation begins stormwater drain work in north Chennai

April 27, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The estimated cost of the project, which falls under Singara Chennai 2.0, is ₹6 crore; work on restoring the roads will be taken up after the drains are finished, says official

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched the work on the development of stormwater drains in parts of north Chennai.

As part of Singara Chennai 2.0, the GCC will develop stormwater drains along roads, such as Prakasam Salai of ward 57 in Royapuram zone, at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. The project has been taken up based on the demand from residents as the area is prone to floods.

The stormwater drain project along Rajaji Salai of ward 60 in Royapuram zone was also launched on Thursday by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu in the presence of Mayor R. Priya and MP Dayanidhi Maran.

Following the inspection conducted by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the last monsoon, the civic body has identified several important stretches in north Chennai for the development of stormwater drains. After the development of the drains, work on restoring the roads will be taken up, officials said.

Road re-laying progress

Meanwhile, the civic body has completed road re-laying work along 521 interior roads and 16 bus routes in the city at an estimated cost of ₹55.94 crore. Of the 34,640 interior roads in the city, as many as 1,658 have been identified for re-laying at an estimated cost of ₹150.91 crore and work on 342 is under way.

As many as 58 city bus routes had been identified for road re-laying work. Tenders for another set of 1,382 interior roads and 26 bus routes have been finalised, officials said.

