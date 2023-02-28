Greater Chennai Corporation begins monitoring 107 waste-dumping hotspots in all zones of the city

February 28, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to promote public health, the Greater Chennai Corporation has started monitoring 107 waste-dumping hotspots along the streets in residential and commercial areas. The civic body will levy a fine of ₹500 on individuals who dump garbage around the bin at the hotspots.

As part of the initiative to reduce waste-dumping hotspots in the city, an official said the civic body had decided to increase the number of bins at locations where residents have complained about persistent dumping, causing bins to be filled to the brim and leading to the accumulation of waste around them.

Residents and traders in many neighbourhoods have complained about illegal dumping of waste by vehicles even at locations where adequate bins have been placed. The highest number of waste-dumping hotspots have been reported in Royapuram zone. As many as 18 hotspots have been identified in this zone, including streets near N.S.C Bose Road, Prakasam Salai, Flag Staff Road, Kondithope Market, Mint Street, Walltax Road, Poonamallee High Road, Nalla Thambi Street, South Cooum River Road and Link Road. The civic body has started tracking vehicles that dump waste at these places during the night.

Adyar zone has also reported a significant number of hotspots at 13 locations, including areas near Guindy Race Course Interior Road, Rohini Garden, Besant Nagar Fifth Avenue, Ellaiamman Koil Street, Vasantha Press Road, New Secretariat Colony Fifth Street, AGS Colony Fourth Main Road and Thiruvalluvar Salai. Civic officials have also identified illegal waste dumping near the Kasi Theatre bridge in Kodambakkam zone and seven other stretches, such as Rangarajapuram Third Street.

The civic body has also decided to improve sand sweeping at important stretches, particularly ones such as Poonamallee High Road. Stretches near the Police Commissioner Office and near Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital have been those identified for improved sand sweeping. New roads that require sand sweeping will also be identified in each region to improve waste management.

Ten new roads will be identified in each of the three regions for mechanical sand sweeping. Currently, stretches such as Radhakrishnan Salai, Kaliamman Koil Street, Whites Road, Patullas Road, Tank Bund Road, 100 Feet Road, Kalarajar Salai, Taramani Link Road, ECR, OMR are cleaned by sand sweeping machines.