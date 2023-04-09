Greater Chennai Corporation begins field inspects to build toilets on public lands abutting footpaths

April 09, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

To develop new toilets in public lands abutting footpaths, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has started field inspections in all 15 zones.

The civic body has proposed the development of 500 new toilets on public lands abutting footpaths and shift existing toilets encroaching on footpaths. It has also proposed building the toilets with spacious interiors, modern amenities and a view cutter in crowded areas.

‘Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed all zonal officers to avoid the development of toilets on footpaths. He has instructed that all completed toilets must be opened with water supply. Zonal officials have been directed to ensure that employees in the toilets follow a dress code and wear uniforms.

The civic body has opened bids for the operation and maintenance of 909 toilets in the city. Letters of acceptance have been issued in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Sanitation specialist Padma Priya Baskaran said more than 71,000 autorickshaw drivers in the city and 20,000 sanitation workers needed proper toilet facilities.

“Many residents’ associations object to the proposal of the GCC to develop toilets in residential neighbourhoods. There are reports of open defecation by sanitation workers themselves after they complete work in residential areas. Where else will they go? There are no public toilets,” she said.

Even as the GCC proposes to increase the number of toilets, councillors in many of the 200 wards said residents and commuters had complained about public health problems owing to the facilities in many areas. “Residents, shopkeepers and commuters have demanded that an old public toilet at Thirumangalam Junction, near the bus stop, be closed due to the stink. So, we have closed the toilet,” said councillor T.V. Shemmozhi. The civic body will find alternative locations for the more spacious toilets on public lands abutting footpaths.

Of the 331 toilets proposed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 318 has been opened for public usage. The Corporation has developed modern toilets with view cutters for public usage in areas such as Taluk Office Road in ward 169, Tiger Park in ward 173, Indira Nagar Third Avenue in ward 173 and Mahatma Gandhi Road near Adyar Depot in ward 179. The toilets will be inaugurated shortly.