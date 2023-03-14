Greater Chennai Corporation asks residents to use the remaining Namakku Naame Thittam funds for infrastructure development

March 14, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

As some of the funds allocated by the government for the Namakku Naame Thittam have not been utilised, the Greater Chennai Corporation has started a campaign to promote the scheme for civic infrastructure development.

Chennai Corporation officials said the civic body has identified 442 projects under the Namakku Naame Thittam for an estimated cost of ₹55.66 crore. Administrative sanction has been obtained for 407 projects, with an estimated cost of ₹45.10 crore. More projects are expected to be taken up in the 15 zones of the city.

Officials in each of the zones have requested residents’ welfare associations, companies, institutions and individuals to utilise the funds allocated under the scheme.

In 2021, the government announced that the scheme, originally launched by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, will be implemented in the Greater Chennai Corporation and other urban local bodies in the State, with a provision of ₹300 crore.

The projects can be undertaken if the residents contribute at least 33% of the funds. If residents’ contribution is 50%, they will be permitted to execute the project themselves. If the contribution of a sponsor is more than 33% but less than 50%, then the project will be implemented only after the tendering process is done. The remaining amount for the project will be given by the government.

Civic infrastructure projects such as hospitals, roads, footpaths, parks, classrooms, libraries, toilets, sports facilities, restoration of waterbodies, street lighting and burial grounds can be implemented under the scheme.

School infrastructure development has been the most popular among the projects taken up under the scheme.

Smart classrooms

Of the 407 works sanctioned in Chennai, 123 works for smart classrooms and school improvement have been taken up with a contribution of ₹6.22 crore from sponsors and ₹8.55 crore from the State government. City beautification work has been implemented at 99 locations with a contribution of ₹4.82 crore from sponsors and ₹2.72 crore from the government.

Work on projects such as hospitals, roads and footpaths have been implemented at 64 locations with a contribution of ₹3.92 crore from the sponsors and ₹5.36 crore from the State government. Some residents have also installed CCTV cameras in their locality utilising funds under the Namakku Naame Thittam.