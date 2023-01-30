Greater Chennai Corporation and CMDA to begin using the same version of planning approval software soon

January 30, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Both the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will soon use the same version of the online building plan approval system. Currently, the CMDA is using a version of the software that enables complete digitisation of planning approvals.

In 2008, the software was installed and used by the GCC for verifying plans after making changes in accordance with the development regulations of the Second Master Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area. This has been in use since, but the software’s age and other limitations have prevented it from being updated.

“The Scrutiny Engine is an Auto-DCR software in which all building and planning rules are incorporated, which means that the software will automate the entire process and minimise or eliminate any manual scrutiny of drawings,” said Anshul Mishra, member secretary, CMDA.

The maintenance of the software is being done by Softech Engineers Private Limited, and they have expressed difficulties with the outdated software. The Corporation Council on Monday gave administrative sanction for the updation of the software. The update will also provide an uninterrupted online service for the public.

Mr. Mishra has directed Softech to work alongside the GCC and implement the version that the CMDA is currently using. With both bodies using the same software, the civic body will be able to process applications issued by the development authority. According to the member secretary, CMDA’s software will issue planning permission which is based on the request for total area to be developed, height of the building, setback and parking norms and depends on the road width.

“Once we do this scrutiny and give the planning permission, it directly goes to the GCC’s account, and they will be able to see that it is from us,” Mr. Mishra said. The updated software will eliminate a lot of paperwork. The CMDA has been using this version of software since 2017 in a partially manual manner until May 2022, when it completely shifted to digital.

“The current method we use is slow and error prone, with several manual interventions. We want it to be fully automated”, said M.S. Prasanth, Deputy Commissioner (Works), GCC. The system will simultaneously check planning and building rules wherever the civic body has been delegated planning powers.