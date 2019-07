Great Lakes Institute of Management has appointed U.S.-based management academician Suresh Ramanathan as its new dean. He succeeds Bala V. Balachandran, the founder of the institute.

A statement issued by the institute said Dr. Balachandran would continue guiding the institution as its chairman and dean emeritus.

Mr. Ramanathan is an alumnus of IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta and the Stern School of Business at New York University.