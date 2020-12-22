‘Great conjunction’ can be watched today too

Jupiter and Saturn will appear to form a ‘bright double planet’

Space enthusiasts in the city got to watch a rare celestial event on Monday evening. Many focused their telescopes towards the sky to see two giant planets — Jupiter and Saturn — appear closer to form a first visible ‘bright double planet’ in 367 years.

No arrangements were made at the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, Kotturpuram due to the pandemic. The centre’s executive director, S. Soundararajaperumal, said residents may get to watch the event after sunset on Tuesday, too.

But, the planets may have moved little away from each other. It can be observed directly in the evening sky.

When the giant planets align very close to Earth, it is called as great conjunction and such events occur once in 20 years.

“The two planets will appear closer to each other on October 31, 2040 and April 2060. But, similar events like this may occur only on March 15, 2080,” he added.

The event also coincided with the December solstice, which is the shortest day of the year, on Monday.