Grand finale of MSS Awards to be held in the city today

Five young Carnatic music artistes will compete in the grand finale of the M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards 2019 — Voice of the Year, to be held at the Music Academy on Saturday evening.

The eighth edition of the M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards, a Carnatic music talent hunt from across the country, is organised by The Hindu Friday Review, in partnership with Saregama.

The award is given to young Carnactic vocalists, as a tribute to the renowned Carnatic musician, and to promote the city’s cultural heritage. The event has been providing a platform for young classical singers to exhibit their talent.

Pranathi Ganapuram from Chennai, Shruthi Ranjani A.K. from Tiruchi, J. Sathya Sriram from Secunderabad, Kaladhari Bhavani from Bengaluru, and Ramanath U. from North Paravur in Kerala will be competing in the finale on Saturday.

The winner will get an opportunity from Saregama to bring out an album. Industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty is the chief guest and ghatam exponent Vikku T.H. Vinayakram is the guest of honour. Carnatic artistes S. Rajeswari, Rajkumar Bharathi and K. Krishnakumar will be the judges.