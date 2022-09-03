Grand finale of Cerebration Quiz 2022 to be held on September 4

The finale of one of the biggest corporate quiz championships will be held in Mumbai

Staff Reporter CHENNAI:
September 03, 2022 22:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct the 19th edition of the Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of the biggest corporate quiz championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

This quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from the country’s leading B-schools. The winners will receive prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, second prize ₹50,000 and third prize ₹25,000), according to a press release.

Nearly 6,000 persons participated in the preliminary online quiz which was held from July 11 to 22. The top six participants were chosen from each of these cities - Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for the regional semi-finals. Among them, one participant each from the States have qualified for the grand finale.

Ajay Poonia will be the quiz master for the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The finale will be held in Mumbai on September 4 from 11 a.m. It will also be streamed live.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Please visit link (bit.ly/BLQF22) or Scan the QR Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app