Grand finale of Cerebration Quiz 2022 to be held on September 4

The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct the 19th edition of the Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of the biggest corporate quiz championships.

This quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from the country’s leading B-schools. The winners will receive prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, second prize ₹50,000 and third prize ₹25,000), according to a press release.

Nearly 6,000 persons participated in the preliminary online quiz which was held from July 11 to 22. The top six participants were chosen from each of these cities - Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for the regional semi-finals. Among them, one participant each from the States have qualified for the grand finale.

Ajay Poonia will be the quiz master for the event.

The finale will be held in Mumbai on September 4 from 11 a.m. It will also be streamed live.

Please visit link (bit.ly/BLQF22) or Scan the QR Code.