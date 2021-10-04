Gram sabhas should be given authority to implement prohibition: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday urged the State government to grant authority to the gram sabhas to decide on implementing prohibition in villages under their jurisdiction.

In a statement, he welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s participation in a gram sabha meeting held at Pappapatti village on Saturday.

“The Chief Minister in the meeting spoke about grama rajyam and fulfilling the needs of the villages. Giving authority to them to make decisions to fulfil their needs as well as rights to protect against the unnecessary evils will only ensure a true grama rajyam,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

He pointed out that in a particular village and surroundings areas, if most people are against the opening of liquor shops, immediately a gram sabha must be conducted and based on voting, the liquor shops should be closed.

The State government should pass legislation soon to facilitate this, Dr. Ramadoss said.

He also reiterated his call to follow the Maharashtra model of prohibition in Tamil Nadu.