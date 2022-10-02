Gram sabhas pass resolutions opposing the second airport at Parandur

Residents say they do not have energy for relocating themselves

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Gram sabhas in and around Parandur passed resolutions on Sunday rejecting the proposal to build a second airport for Chennai city.

L. Ilango, a farmer and a resident of Ekanapuram, said gram sabhas, including Ekanapuram, Gunagarambakkam and Parandur, passed resolutions opposing the project. This was the second time that the gram sabhas of villages in and around Parandur, which would be severely affected by the project, passed resolutions against the airport, he said.

“We have been consistently protesting with the hope that government chooses another site for the airport failing which our houses and livelihoods will be lost. Officials of the government visited us on Sunday to convince and dissuade us from passing the resolution,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Balaji. J, a farmer in Nagapattu, said that in the last 10 years, many in the village constructed houses with great difficulty. “Quite a lot of us had put in our savings into building our houses. Now, all that will be undone if this project comes. While the government may offer us compensation but we do not have the energy to once again put in that kind of an effort,” he said. He noted that many lands identified for the airport happened to be wetlands and the impact it would have on the environment would affect many people.

P. Gunasekaran, who has nearly six acres of land and does farming at Nelvoi, said, “Gram sabhas are powerful. We are passing resolutions so that people in power both at the State and Centre take cognizance of it. They should know we vehemently oppose this project.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

An official of Kancheepuram Collectorate said they had been trying to negotiate with the residents of the village to agree for the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app