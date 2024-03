March 16, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ethiraj College for Women (Autonomous) held its graduation ceremony on March 16 in the college premises. T. R. Kesavan, group president of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and president of Madras Chamber of Commerce, Chennai; V. M. Muralidharan, chairman; and S. Uma Gowrie, principal, graced the occasion, according to a press release.

A total of 17 M. Phil , 243 postgraduate and 580 undergraduate students were presented with their degrees, the release said.

