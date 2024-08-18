Graduates will play a critical role in guiding India: Union Minister

Graduates will play a critical role in guiding India towards its centenary of Independence in 2047, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the Annual Convocation 2024 of VIT Chennai, he highlighted the role of youth, and added: “With the country’s ambition to become a $5-trillion economy, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals. Graduates should not only be job-seekers, but also job-creators...”

Dr. G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor of VIT, pointed out that the country does not spend more than 3.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on education. “Other countries spend at least 6% to 10% [of the GDP] on education,” he said, urging the Centre to take the lead, and persuade the State to spend more on education.

He further said, “....We are moving towards a capitalistic society. Unless we take effective steps, this cannot be stopped. The benefit of the growth should reach all the people, and education is a leveller; it can bring down economic inequality...”

A total of 3,056 graduates received their degrees, with 38 of them being gold medallists. Chief Human Resources Officer at LTIMindtree Chetana Patnaik spoke. VIT Vice-chancellor Dr. V.S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran; Pro-vice chancellor Dr. T. Thyagarajan; Adviser to the Chancellor Dr. S.P. Thyagarajan; Pro-vice chancellor of VIT Vellore Partha Sharathi Mallick; Registrar Dr. T. Jayabharathy; Additional Registrar Dr. P.K. Manoharan, among others, were present.

The Minister also inaugurated a hostel block of the college on the occasion.