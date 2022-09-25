Graduates should address scientific challenges, says Principal Scientific Adviser

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, and S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation, giving a certificate and medal to a student at the convocation on Sunday. SRMIST Chancellor T.R. Paarivendhar is seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

India is launching a mission shortly on quantum technologies with four verticals involving young graduates, said Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, during his address at the convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Sunday.

The mission includes quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology and quantum materials, he said, adding, “India has to focus on developing hardware, as well as on artificial intelligence.” In his address, he emphasised on the need for technically-skilled graduates who could develop clean energy solutions and play a role in deep tech and space start-ups.

“In more than one way, it’s a wonderful time for your generation to be part of this exciting journey in science and technology. I’m sure you will contribute to addressing the scientific and technological challenges of the future,” he said.

Earlier S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said the real power of the nation would emerge only through the work of science and technology. Only original work in science and technology would build the capability of the country, he said.

“What we did in space technology in the last 60 years is a true mark of what we can do in this country – building rockets and satellites by ourselves and having our own rockets and satellites. We have 50 plus satellites of our own country operating. Today, I am seeing a great transformation taking place in the sector, bringing young people in start-ups, incubating them and then bringing great applications,” he said.

SRMIST Chancellor T.R. Paarivendhar conferred a honorary doctorate of science degree on Mr. Somanath and Mr. Sood on the occasion.

SRMIST Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan, who read the annual report, said a total of 7,119 candidates graduated this year, including 107 who received Ph.D. degrees. As many as 3,141 graduates received their degree in person, while got theirs 4,239 in-absentia. A total of 149 students received medals and grants in various disciplines.