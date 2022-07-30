It is unfair to young students if institutions are not graded, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Schools should focus on working towards building the confidence of students, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Governor of Telengana on Saturday.

She was speaking at the valedictory of the Regional School Quality Conclave on ‘Quality Assurance and Accreditation for School Education’. This is the first conclave of its kind organised by the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) and the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), which is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India.

“Grading and accreditation are the needs of the hour, and it is a great leap. It is unfair to the young students if educational institutions are not graded. Going through an accreditation process will be a push for schools into maintaining standards and students will benefit,” Dr. Tamilisai said. She said this would lead to equal opportunities for students in education.

Lauding the New Education Policy, she said the policy’s focus on teachers would also greatly benefit schools. A grading system by NABET was also formally launched on the occasion. Over 200 school management representatives, administrators and principals participated in the conclave.

G. Viswanathan, president, EPSI, and founder and chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology, said while there were constant discussions about accreditation for higher education institutions, the Quality Conclave was held with the aim to create awareness about an accreditation process for schools.

“It is not possible to keep away from accreditation for schools given that students have been exploring options in education across the world. When we go in for accreditation and seek to compete with other nations, we need to identify the weaknesses and how we can go about correcting them,” he said.

“We want our students to have a good quality of education, and for this, accreditation should be encouraged,” he added.

Manish Jindal, CEO, NABET, said the board had been undertaking voluntary accreditation, where various schools come forward for benchmarking and assessments. “With the grading system which has been unveiled, schools can make a journey from one level and achieve the highest level within a time frame,” he said. Stating that quality was a continuous journey, he called for a focussed approach to be in place.