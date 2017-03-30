GPS to track free mortuary vans

For frequent monitoring and effective functioning, Global Positioning System (GPS) has been installed in all vans operating under the State Government’s Free Hearse Service at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

CMCH authorities said that the fleet of ten mortuary vans functioning at the hospital have been installed with GPS. The fleet of vehicles in every district will be monitored and tracked by the Free Hearse Service control room in Chennai.

“GPS tracking will ensure that the vehicles are operated effectively and the device will monitor the location of vans. This will in turn help us to offer better service for people who depend government hospitals and various government aids,” said R. Soundravel, resident medical officer, CMCH.

On an average, the free mortuary vans carry 30 dead bodies to various places from CMCH a day. In a month, the vans are transporting not less than 750 bodies from the hospital. The vans will transport body to any district in Tamil Nadu free of cost. In the case of deceased from other states, the vans will offer service up to 100 km from Tamil Nadu’s boundary.

With free mortuary vans come into effective functioning, people barely depend on private ambulances. According to CMCH authorities, in 99 % of cases, the dead body is transported in free mortuary vans.

“In a new addition to the existing service, the vans will transport free of cost people who die at private hospitals if relatives or family members request the service by dialling toll free number 155377. This will be available only to deceased persons who underwent treatment at private hospital under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The family members or relatives will have to produce documents related to the insurance scheme apart from death certificate,” said P. Navinprabhu, district programme manager for Free Hearse Service and free mother and child drop back service under Janani Shishu Suraksha Karayakram (JSSK). Mr. Navinprabhu said that vans operating free mother and child drop back service (102 service) are also equipped with GPS tracking system. As of now, three 102 vans are operating at CMCH for free drop service for post natal mothers after institutional delivery.