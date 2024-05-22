ADVERTISEMENT

GPF accounts slip for T.N. officers and teachers uploaded in CAG website

Published - May 22, 2024 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of All India service, teachers and non teaching staff in Tamil Nadu can download their General Provident Fund Annual Accounts Statement (GPF account slip) for the year 2023-24 from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s website.

In a statement the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlements), Tamil Nadu said the GPF account slip for the year 2023-24 in respect of various All India Service Officers (IAS/IPS/IFS) borne on Tamil Nadu cadre, State government employees (GPF), Teachers from panchayat union, municipal elementary and middle schools, high and higher secondary schools, teaching and non teaching staff of Chennai and Madurai Corporation schools, has been uploaded in the official website https://cag.gov.in/ae/tamil-nadu/en.

The statement can be downloaded by officers and subscribers and SMS alerts will be sent to those who had already registered on the website.

