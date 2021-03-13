Gowsalya Shankar nominated for International Woman of Courage 2021 Award

U.S. Consulate honours her efforts in anti-caste activism

The U.S. Consulate honoured Tamil Nadu-based anti-caste activist and human rights defender Gowsalya Shankar with a nomination for the International Woman of Courage (IWOC) Award in the city on Thursday.

The IWOC Award Certificate of Nomination was handed over to her by U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin at an event ‘Courageous Women Inspire a Better World’ held in the city on Thursday. Ms. Gowsalya was U.S. Mission India’s nominee for the 2021 U.S. Secretary of State’s IWOC Award, which honours women who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in acting to improve the lives of others.

Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu, and V. Suresh, National General Secretary of the People’s Union of Civil Liberties, also spoke on the theme of courageous women.

In her late husband’s honour, Ms. Gowsalya launched the Shankar Social Justice Trust in March 2017 to fight atrocities against caste-based violence. The trust provides psychological, legal and moral support to victims and builds awareness against social discrimination and injustice. She said that Women’s History Month was not just another occasion to celebrate. “This is the time for women to take a pledge to fight for their rights,” she said.

U.S. Consul General Judith Ravin said: “The United States of America is committed to gender equality, social inclusion, and advancing the status of women and girls globally as a foreign policy priority. Global prosperity, security and stability cannot be achieved without the full participation of women and girls in the economic, social and political spheres.”